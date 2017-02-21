Azi   
STATEMENT: A fake web page uses the name Ziarul de Garda, stealing media content

Today, 21st of Febru­a­ry 2017, a rea­der of Zia­rul de Gar­da repor­ted that he found a ghost site titled ziaruldegarda.com. Edi­tors che­c­ks have con­fir­med that this site is rea­l­ly a fal­se page, whi­ch makes use of the name “Zia­rul de Gar­da” and dis­tri­bu­te infor­ma­tion writ­ten by anony­mo­us authors or sto­len from other web­si­tes, cau­sing harm to con­su­m­mers of onli­ne media.

Ana­ly­zing the data, we found that web page ziaruldegarda.com was regis­te­red on 7 Febru­a­ry 2017 by a man named Maxim Luca, having a fal­se legal address. Altho­u­gh in regis­tra­tion data is writ­ten stre­et address Bal­ti, 5, Chi­și­nau, the regis­ter of sta­te data Cadastru.md says such an address does not exist. Also post­co­de indi­ca­ted by the regis­trar of the fake web page is incor­rect. Tho­se who have regis­te­red this web page also left a pho­ne num­ber: 69141305. Repe­a­te­d­ly con­tac­ting by the new­sro­om, some­o­ne answe­red the pho­ne num­ber, ensu­ring that it has nothing in com­mon with the media, is not invol­ved to cre­a­te any site and did not allow anyo­ne to use its pho­ne num­ber.

On ziaruldegarda.com the­re is no men­tion of who and why cre­a­ted this web­pa­ge, whe­re they are, how they can be con­tac­ted, what is its pur­po­se and why they took the name of a known prin­ted an onli­ne­news­pa­per ope­ra­ting lega­l­ly in Mol­do­va sin­ce 2004. The por­tal seems to have an edi­to­ri­al poli­cy simi­lar to other anony­mo­us sites that have emer­ged in the last year the Mol­do­van media mar­ket, pro­mo­ting anti-opposition and pro-government opi­nions.

We also noti­ce that the mate­ri­als pla­ced on this web­si­te are sig­ned by a sin­gle author, pro­ba­bly fal­se­ly named Stan Filip,but actu­a­l­ly texts are taken from the nume­ro­us pages of offi­ci­al media, some being lin­ked to the real sour­ce, others – not. We noti­ce that, altho­u­gh all texts are sig­ned by Stan Filip, on URL bar of the page appears as the author some­o­ne named Har­ghel.

We note with con­cern that this web­si­te posing as a media outlet, is based on a fal­se phy­si­cal address, other fal­se data, was relea­sed exclu­si­ve­ly on stea­ling a desig­na­tion of an exis­ting insti­tu­tion and con­tent sto­len from other media outlets.

-We call on col­lea­gu­es in the media to inform citi­zens abo­ut this fake. In the­se cir­cum­stan­ces, when the inde­pen­dent media pas­ses the most pre­ca­ri­o­us con­di­tions we could have in Mol­do­va, when fal­se­hoo­ds are pro­pa­ga­ted exces­si­ve in poli­ti­ca­l­ly con­tro­l­led media, soli­da­ri­ty and defen­se of authen­tic press and trans­pa­rent media insti­tu­tions and ethi­cal tra­di­tions is a day by day stru­ggle.

-We urge civil soci­e­ty to support real media, that shows names, addres­ses, real teams and does real jour­na­lism. We also call for civil soci­e­ty to join our demar­ches to the autho­ri­ti­es to elu­ci­da­te this for­ge­ry and bru­tal ima­ge theft.

-We urge law enforce­ment autho­ri­ti­es to inves­ti­ga­te the theft of ima­ge and infor­ma­tion and to come up with infor­ma­tion abo­ut the ulti­ma­te bene­fi­ci­a­ries of this pro­ject.

-We urge deve­lo­p­ment par­t­ners of Mol­do­va to take note of this atta­ck on the ima­ge of a repu­ted gro­up of inves­ti­ga­ti­ve jour­na­lists, whi­ch is now pla­ced in diffi­cul­ti­es to defend its name and its rea­ders of cri­mi­nal abu­ses, sta­ged by coun­ter­fe­it.

It’s not the fir­st time when attempts to steal the iden­ti­ty of Zia­rul de Gar­da are made. In the elec­tion cam­paign in May 2011 in Chisinau,it was dis­tri­bu­ted a print run of fake num­bers of prin­ted edi­tion Zia­rul de Gar­da and Tim­pul. The law enforce­ment agen­cies then ini­ti­a­ted an inves­ti­ga­tion, but so far did not show any name for coun­ter­fe­i­ters of the two news­pa­pers in Chi­si­nau.

Zia­rul de Gar­da was regis­te­red at the Sta­te Regis­tra­tion Cham­ber of Mol­do­va on 22 Mar­ch 2004, the name was cre­a­ted by the foun­ders of the news­pa­per. The fir­st prin­ted num­ber of Zia­rul de Gar­da appea­red on 29 July 2004, then appea­red and web page www.zdg.md, whi­ch rose con­stan­tly and last year recor­ded more than one mil­li­on uni­que visi­tors.

During 13 years of acti­vi­ty, our repor­ters and the new­sro­om got nume­ro­us pri­zes for spe­ci­fic inde­pe­pen­dent inves­ti­ga­ti­ve work.


