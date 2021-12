Parlamentul European a adoptat o rezoluție prin care condamnă „actuala concentrare amplă de forțe armate ruse la frontiera ucraineană”

Local residents walk past a destroyed building in the small town of Krasnohorivka, Donetsk region, on April 20, 2021. - An emergency meeting between Russia, Ukraine and separatists was under way on April 20, 2021, in an effort to defuse soaring tensions over Russia's troop buildup along the ex-Soviet country's borders. A spokesman for the Ukrainian delegation told AFP that progress had been made on efforts to restore a ceasefire that was agreed last July but upended by a recent spate of clashes between Ukrainian troops and Moscow-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine. (Photo by Aleksey Filippov / AFP)