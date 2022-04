Slovacia a furnizat Ucrainei un sistem de apărare antiaeriană S-300. Despre asta anunță premierul Slovaciei, Eduard Heger.

I would like to confirm that #Slovakia has provided #Ukraine with an air-defence system S-300. #Ukrainian nation is #bravely defending its sovereign country and us too. It is our duty to help, not to stay put and be ignorant to the loss of human lives under #Russia’s agression.