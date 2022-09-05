REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS: IT equipment

Internews, in the framework of the project “Supporting Independent Media and Information Resilience (SIMIR) in Moldova” funded by the European Union, is requesting proposals from specialized companies to provide necessary IT equipment and software for its final beneficiary. The equipment will include desktop computers, notebooks, monitors, UPSs, server room cooling system, and other devices. Fully list is provided in the attached terms of reference.

To submit a tender proposal:

Review Letter of invitation to tender and Request for Proposals; Fill in and enclose Quote Proposal template; Sign and enclose the Code of Conduct for Suppliers (Annex A) attached to the Quote proposal template; Sign and enclose the Bidder Declaration Form (Annex B), attached to the Quote proposal template; Enclose copy of your company’s registration certificate; Copy of the required licenses, if applicable.

Please send all required documents with the subject “Response to OT- MD22EED172-20072022” by 2 pm (EEST) October 3, 2022.

Internews only addresses questions received by email by September 26, 2022, 3:00 pm (EEST). The clarifications will be published on Internews in Moldova website at the address www.internews.md by September 28, 2022, 5:00 pm (EEST). Phone calls, inquiries through project staff are not accepted.

