VIDEO Impact ZdG 2022: „Protestatarii în chirie” au ajuns în prestigiosul cotidian american The New York Times. Numeroase alte instituții de presă naționale și internaționale au citat ancheta ZdG

Impact ZdG 2022: „Protestatarii în chirie” au ajuns în prestigiosul cotidian american The New York Times. Numeroase alte instituții de presă naționale și internaționale au citat ancheta ZdG
În 2022, printre cele mai vizualizate materiale de investigație de pe site-ul nostru, www.zdg.md, a fost seria „Protestatari în chirie”, în care demonstram că protestatarii mobilizați de Partidul Șor în centrul Chișinăului la acțiuni de protest erau plătiți. Ancheta ZdG a fost preluată de numeroase instituții de presă din R. Moldova și de peste hotare.
Prestigiosul cotidian american The New York Times a făcut trimitere la investigația ZdG și a citat-o pe jurnalista Natalia Zaharescu, coautoare a seriei „Protestatari în chirie”. Totodată, Centrul pentru Jurnalism Independent a desemnat ancheta ZdG drept cea mai bună investigație a anului 2022.
Publicăm mai jos o parte din lista site-urilor care au făcut referire la seria de anchete și reportaje ZdG despre „protestarii în chirie” mobilizați de Partidul Șor:
- FAKE NEWS: Opoziția de la Chișinău și-a unit eforturile împotriva guvernării, organizând proteste masive | Veridica
- Ziarul de Gardă: Susţinători ai Partidului Şor, aduşi la Chişinău şi plătiţi ca să protesteze la Parlament şi Preşedinţie | Epoch Times România (epochtimes-romania.com)
- Cum a decurs a opta manifestație cu „protestatari în chirie” aduși la Chișinău de Partidul Șor – Ziarul de Gardă (g4media.ro)
- Cati bani primesc participanii la protestele organizate de partidul SOR? „- Am vrut sa va intreb, pe noapte mai iau oameni acolo? -Acolo trebuie pe doua nopti” – VIDEO (protv.md)
- FAKE NEWS: The opposition in Chisinau has joined forces against the government, organizing massive protests | Veridica
- Russian security services aim to change the pro-Western orientation of Moldova (adaptinstitute.org)
- “Thieves!”. Ilan Şor promises to hold accountable all those who take care of the Republic of Moldova – europe-cities.com
- In Moldova, Russia Wages Another Hybrid War | United States Institute of Peace (usip.org)
- For Moldova, War Next Door Brings Energy Crunch and Paid Protests – The New York Times (nytimes.com)
- For Moldova, War Next Door Brings Energy Crunch and Paid Protests | BS Latest News (bestsaree.in)
- For Moldova, War Upcoming Door Delivers Electricity Crunch and Compensated Protests – The Fort News (bombayxpressbrooklyn.com)
- War next door brings energy crunch, and paid protests, to Moldova | World News,The Indian Express
- For Moldova, War Next Door Brings Energy Crunch and Paid Protests & More News – it short news
- For Moldova, Battle Subsequent Door Brings Power Crunch and Paid Protests – TechFakt
- For Moldova, War Next Door Brings Energy Crunch and Paid Protests – News Thoughts
- In Ukraine, the war hits Ukraine, the city of Melitopol, which is occupied by Russian | Go Top News
- For Moldova, War Next Door Brings Energy Crunch and Paid Protests – News7F
- For Moldova, War Next Door Brings Energy Crunch and Paid Protests | Viral MVPS
Toate episoadele investigației „Protestatari în chirie” pot fi văzute mai jos: