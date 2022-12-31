Principală  —  Video  —  Anchete   —   VIDEO/ Impact ZdG 2022: „Protestatarii…

VIDEO Impact ZdG 2022: „Protestatarii în chirie” au ajuns în prestigiosul cotidian american The New York Times. Numeroase alte instituții de presă naționale și internaționale au citat ancheta ZdG

În 2022, printre cele mai vizualizate materiale de investigație de pe site-ul nostru, www.zdg.md, a fost seria „Protestatari în chirie”, în care demonstram că protestatarii mobilizați de Partidul Șor în centrul Chișinăului la acțiuni de protest erau plătiți. Ancheta ZdG a fost preluată de numeroase instituții de presă din R. Moldova și de peste hotare.

Prestigiosul cotidian american The New York Times a făcut trimitere la investigația ZdG și a citat-o pe jurnalista Natalia Zaharescu, coautoare a seriei „Protestatari în chirie”. Totodată, Centrul pentru Jurnalism Independent a desemnat ancheta ZdG drept cea mai bună investigație a anului 2022.

Publicăm mai jos o parte din lista site-urilor care au făcut referire la seria de anchete și reportaje ZdG despre „protestarii în chirie” mobilizați de Partidul Șor:

Toate episoadele investigației „Protestatari în chirie” pot fi văzute mai jos:

